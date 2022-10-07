Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 4 0 2.31

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 32.74% 26.88% 2.29% Bank of Nova Scotia 24.43% 15.73% 0.84%

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 2.91 $166.99 million $4.34 7.99 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 1.82 $7.65 billion $6.58 7.22

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

