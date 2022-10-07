LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

