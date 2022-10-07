loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $1.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,900,599 shares valued at $2,990,081. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

