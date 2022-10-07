LockTrip (LOC) Trading 35.1% Higher This Week

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003997 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@lockchainco. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @lockchainco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip (LOC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. LockTrip has a current supply of 18,579,040.57192072 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LockTrip is 0.78865051 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,362.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locktrip.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

