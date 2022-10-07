LocoMeta (LOCO) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One LocoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocoMeta has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. LocoMeta has a market cap of $12,752.20 and $21,444.00 worth of LocoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocoMeta Profile

LOCO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LocoMeta’s total supply is 1,341,959 tokens. LocoMeta’s official Twitter account is @locometaglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocoMeta’s official website is locometa.io.

LocoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LocoMeta (LOCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LocoMeta has a current supply of 1,341,959 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LocoMeta is 0.01020656 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $384.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

