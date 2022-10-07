Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.04469971 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,438,649.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

