Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.04469971 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,438,649.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

