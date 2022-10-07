Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

