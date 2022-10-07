Loge Of The Rings Price Reaches $0.0007 (LOGE)

Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Loge Of The Rings token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loge Of The Rings has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. Loge Of The Rings has a total market cap of $29,004.17 and approximately $8,765.00 worth of Loge Of The Rings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Loge Of The Rings was first traded on July 12th, 2022. Loge Of The Rings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loge Of The Rings is medium.com/@logeoftherings. Loge Of The Rings’ official Twitter account is @logeoftherings and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loge Of The Rings is www.logeoftherings.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loge Of The Rings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loge Of The Rings is 0.00071597 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.logeoftherings.com/.”

