Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.9 %

Logitech International stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

