LOOF (LOOF) Hits One Day Volume of $17,413.00

LOOF (LOOF) traded 86.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. LOOF has a market cap of $633.24 and $17,413.00 worth of LOOF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOOF token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LOOF has traded down 99.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

LOOF Token Profile

LOOF was first traded on April 24th, 2022. LOOF’s total supply is 1,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,000 tokens. The official website for LOOF is www.loofdao.com/en. LOOF’s official Twitter account is @loof_daofi.

LOOF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOOF (LOOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LOOF has a current supply of 1,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LOOF is 0.0024447 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.loofdao.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOOF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOOF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOOF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

