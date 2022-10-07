Loon Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,333.00 (LOON)

Loon Network (LOON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Loon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loon Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Loon Network has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $95,333.00 worth of Loon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loon Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Loon Network Profile

Loon Network was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Loon Network’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. Loon Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loon Network’s official website is www.loonetwork.com/#.

Buying and Selling Loon Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Loon Network (LOON) is a long-term conception that aims at building up an interBlockChain decentralized loan network. The task of this network is to provide support to inter-BlockChain data transmission, credit interflow, and assets interconnection as well as to provide basic network support.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.