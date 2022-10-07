LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Token Profile

LuaSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 tokens. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LuaSwap is medium.com/luaswap. The official website for LuaSwap is luaswap.org/#.

LuaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap (LUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LuaSwap has a current supply of 241,935,050.15413213 with 183,518,647.86713624 in circulation. The last known price of LuaSwap is 0.01321338 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $72.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luaswap.org/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

