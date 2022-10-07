LuckDao (LUCK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30,947.37

LuckDao (LUCK) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One LuckDao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. LuckDao has a market cap of $30,947.37 and approximately $12,852.00 worth of LuckDao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuckDao has traded down 92.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuckDao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

LuckDao Profile

LuckDao’s genesis date was August 19th, 2022. LuckDao’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. LuckDao’s official website is luckdao.net. LuckDao’s official Twitter account is @luckdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuckDao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckDao (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckDao has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckDao is 0.00309474 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckdao.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckDao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuckDao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuckDao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuckDao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuckDao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.