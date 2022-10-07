Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVLU. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

LVLU stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1,584.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

