Luna-Pad 1-Day Volume Tops $12,882.00 (LUNAPAD)

Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Luna-Pad has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Luna-Pad token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Luna-Pad has a total market cap of $8,966.24 and approximately $12,882.00 worth of Luna-Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Luna-Pad

Luna-Pad was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Luna-Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Luna-Pad’s official Twitter account is @lunapadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luna-Pad’s official website is www.luna-pad.com.

Luna-Pad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luna-Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luna-Pad is 0.00184969 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luna-pad.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna-Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna-Pad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna-Pad using one of the exchanges listed above.

