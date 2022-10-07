Luna Rush Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (LUS)

Luna Rush (LUS) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Luna Rush has a total market cap of $16,147.13 and $80,278.00 worth of Luna Rush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Rush token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Luna Rush has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Luna Rush Token Profile

Luna Rush’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Luna Rush’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,080,764 tokens. The official website for Luna Rush is lunarush.io/#!/home. The official message board for Luna Rush is medium.com/@lunarush.gfm. Luna Rush’s official Twitter account is @lunarush_lus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luna Rush Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna Rush (LUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luna Rush has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 4,550,147 in circulation. The last known price of Luna Rush is 0.00391276 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $56,082.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunarush.io/#!/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Rush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Rush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Rush using one of the exchanges listed above.

