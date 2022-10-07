Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.77. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.8634995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. Insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

