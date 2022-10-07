Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.