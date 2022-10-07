Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.47. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

