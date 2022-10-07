LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €749.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €635.10 ($648.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €658.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €622.05. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

