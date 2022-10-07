Lydia Finance (LYD) Price Tops $0.0007

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Lydia Finance has a market cap of $67,184.02 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Lydia Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lydia Finance

Lydia Finance’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 tokens. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @lydiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lydia Finance is medium.com/@lydiafinance. The official website for Lydia Finance is lydia.finance.

Buying and Selling Lydia Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lydia Finance (LYD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Lydia Finance has a current supply of 95,001,232 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lydia Finance is 0.00071742 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,033.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lydia.finance.”

