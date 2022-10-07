Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Lyft stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

