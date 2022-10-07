Lyra (LYRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Lyra has a market cap of $9.09 million and $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Lyra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lyra Token Profile

Lyra’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @lyrafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is www.lyra.finance.

Lyra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lyra (LYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lyra has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lyra is 0.14722267 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $122,981.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lyra.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

