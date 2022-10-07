MagicofGold Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MagicofGold (MAGIC) traded 190.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, MagicofGold has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. MagicofGold has a market capitalization of $9,472.80 and $79,227.00 worth of MagicofGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagicofGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

About MagicofGold

MagicofGold’s launch date was February 18th, 2022. MagicofGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,587,955 tokens. MagicofGold’s official Twitter account is @magicofthegold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagicofGold is magicofthegold.com.

MagicofGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicofGold (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicofGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicofGold is 0.00001808 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magicofthegold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicofGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicofGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicofGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

