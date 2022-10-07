MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00006810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 16th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MahaDAO (MAHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MahaDAO has a current supply of 9,997,846.07721052 with 3,076,945.88189606 in circulation. The last known price of MahaDAO is 1.23098277 USD and is up 23.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $720,338.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mahadao.com/.”

