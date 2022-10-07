MaidCoin ($MAID) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,567.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One MaidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

