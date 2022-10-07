Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Price Performance
Shares of MHLD opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

