Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 754.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

