Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

