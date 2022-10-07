Maker (MKR) Price Tops $862.63 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Maker has a market capitalization of $843.34 million and $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $862.63 or 0.04404780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker (MKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maker has a current supply of 977,631.03695089. The last known price of Maker is 835.78420732 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $39,670,724.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

