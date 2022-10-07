Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNGPF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.