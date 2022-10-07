Manga Token ($MANGA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,476.00

Manga Token ($MANGA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Manga Token has a market cap of $18,654.31 and approximately $55,476.00 worth of Manga Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manga Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Manga Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Manga Token Profile

Manga Token’s launch date was August 26th, 2021. Manga Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,419,169 tokens. Manga Token’s official Twitter account is @manga_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manga Token is www.mangatoken.org. The official message board for Manga Token is medium.com/manga-token.

Buying and Selling Manga Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Manga Token ($MANGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Manga Token has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Manga Token is 0.00003316 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,064.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mangatoken.org.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Manga Token ($MANGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Manga Token has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Manga Token is 0.00003316 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,064.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mangatoken.org."

