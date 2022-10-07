Maple (MPL) Price Hits $17.30 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $67.05 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $17.30 or 0.00088098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

