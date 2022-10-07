Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 38,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,954,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

