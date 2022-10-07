Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 3.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 3,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,658,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

