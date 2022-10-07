MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

