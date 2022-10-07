Marscoin 1-Day Volume Hits $14,572.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Marscoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $14,572.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,327 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marscoin (MARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate MARS through the process of mining. Marscoin has a current supply of 37,775,137.320996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Marscoin is 0.05924469 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://marscoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

