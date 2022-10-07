Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,868.47

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has a total market capitalization of $12,868.47 and $58,985.00 worth of Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) Token Profile

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) launched on January 14th, 2022. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,250 tokens. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s official Twitter account is @marvelousnfts_. The official website for Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) is marvelousnfts.com. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s official message board is marvelousnfts.com/news.

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) is 0.00957684 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $58,671.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marvelousnfts.com.”

