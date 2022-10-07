Masari Market Capitalization Tops $120,345.23 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $120,345.23 and $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is https://reddit.com/r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari (MSR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MSR through the process of mining. Masari has a current supply of 16,726,723.84348795. The last known price of Masari is 0.00758867 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getmasari.org/.”

