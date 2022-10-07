Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.31 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005943 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $54.80 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mask Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 29,130,722.72384565 in circulation. The last known price of Mask Network is 1.17649028 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $13,202,217.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mask.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

