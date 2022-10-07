Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Match Group by 53.1% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Match Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 76,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

