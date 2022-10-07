MaticLaunch (MTCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,728.00

MaticLaunch (MTCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, MaticLaunch has traded down 44.3% against the dollar. MaticLaunch has a total market cap of $27,190.67 and approximately $50,728.00 worth of MaticLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaticLaunch token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

MaticLaunch Token Profile

MaticLaunch’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,699,323 tokens. MaticLaunch’s official message board is maticlaunch.medium.com. The official website for MaticLaunch is maticlaunch.org. MaticLaunch’s official Twitter account is @maticlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

