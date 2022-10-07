Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

