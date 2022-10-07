MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00298276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00132128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00065441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2018. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @max_exch.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAX Exchange Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 3,971,282.6367 in circulation. The last known price of MAX Exchange Token is 0.28198705 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,402.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://max.maicoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

