Max Royde Purchases 8,169 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,746.15).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

LON CNIC opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,050.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.73. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.