Maximus Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,451.68 (MAXI)

Maximus (MAXI) traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Maximus has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maximus token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maximus has a total market capitalization of $9,451.68 and $43,907.00 worth of Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

About Maximus

Maximus’ genesis date was November 9th, 2021. The official website for Maximus is maximus.farm. Maximus’ official Twitter account is @maximusfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximus (MAXI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Maximus has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maximus is 0.01622253 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $138.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://maximus.farm/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

