Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell Sells 24,843 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maximus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

