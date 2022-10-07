McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $396.71 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.31 and its 200-day moving average is $513.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

