McDonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

