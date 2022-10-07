mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Trading 24% Higher

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.79. 95,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 86,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.45.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

